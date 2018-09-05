Spokane weighs in on Nike, Kaepernick partnership

SPOKANE, Wash. - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who spearheaded the practice of protesting police brutality during the national anthem at games, has become a polarizing sports figure - now he joins legendary athletes like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods as the face of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign.

The new deal includes a signature shoe and apparel line along with Nike making contributions to Kaepernick's 'Know Your Rights' foundation. The announcement, like Kaepernick himself, has drawn praise even as it sparks backlash. Some critics have called for a boycott, others have torched anything bearing the classic "swoosh."

Outside the Nike store in Spokane, several people told KXLY they don't support Nike's decision, but they don't plan on boycotting the company.

"I think they're doing it for the publicity and I really don't think that they should be bringing such a controversial topic and be trying to use it for their benefit," said Abigail Treffry.

"I think that's great, of sure, why not," said Robert Young. "He should be able to kneel if he wants... that's a good spokesperson for them."

Logan Long said, "It's an interesting choice, but I'm not sure why Nike is going all political now..."

"I think it's a good marketing ploy, but that's about it - no sense to get outraged about it," said Phillip Smith. "If you're mad, don't buy the gym shoes. but don't whine about it."