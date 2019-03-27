Spokane warming centers shorten hours as spring temperatures arrive

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - As winter turns to spring, the warming center program in Spokane will see some changes, while other services for those experiencing homelessness will proceed as usual.

Here are the changes that will be implemented over the next few weeks:

Transportation Services will end after March 31 Bus passes and transportation resources will continue to be offered through a variety of homeless response service agencies

Cannon Location ​​​​​​​ Daytime services will end after March 31 Overnight Warming Center services will continue through the night of April 14

Salem Lutheran Location ​​​​​​​ Overnight Warming Center services will continue through the night of April 21

Ermina and Westminster Locations ​​​​​​​ Overnight Warming Center services will continue through the night of April 30

Open Doors Location ​​​​​​​ Added capacity for families experiencing homelessness is funded to continue through the end of June

Women's Hearth Day Center for Women ​​​​​​​ Daytime services have extended operating hours to seven days a week and are funded to maintain those hours through June

House of Charity ​​​​​​​ Overnight shelter for men, overnight shelter for women and daytime hours until noon is funded through June



The warming center program was a temporary solution for the winter season to keep those experiencing homelessness sheltered during cold temperatures and winter conditions. The City is now working with the regional Continuum of Care and other partners to advance the community shelter system based on best practices, historical analysis and the needs of the Spokane community.

