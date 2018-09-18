Spokane veterans packing up to head to North Carolina to aid in Hurricane Florence recovery

2018 Getty Images Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home Sept. 14, 2018, in James City, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers.

2018 Getty Images Volunteers from the Civilian Crisis Response Team help rescue three children from their flooded home Sept. 14, 2018, in James City, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of people to call for emergency rescues in the area around New Bern, North Carolina, which sits at the confluence of the Nueces and Trent rivers.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A team of veterans from Spokane have dropped everything to get on a flight tomorrow to head to North Carolina to aid in the Hurricane Florence recovery.

The team comes from the non-profit Veterans Community Response, which works to support combat veterans in their re-adjustment to civilian life.

"We will being flying into Raleigh and then working in New Bern or Lumberton, North Carolina," said team head Andy Hail.

He says disaster response can be both physically and mentally demanding.

"When you go into an area, you are looking at people's homes that have been destroyed, roofs have disappeared, the water is 12 feet into a structure," he said. "All the personal possession that you look at, you know somebody's life has changed forever. You are in a state of shock, but there is a job to be done."

The crew will primarily be used as a chainsaw crew, removing downed trees, and other hazards so that other responders can begin to access flooded homes roadways.

The crew will be there for at least three weeks, and more help has been promised.

As conditions change their work will also including removing other debris, clearing homes of flood water and mud, and then prepping homes for mold remediation. After that, they will help with rebuilding efforts.

The work is an opportunity for veterans to give back and do work that they know is appreciated and meaningful, often times as they re-adjust to civilian life, they have a difficult time finding meaning in what they do.

For more information on Veterans Community Response or to join their organization, click here to go to their website.