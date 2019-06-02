Spokane veteran searching for his dog tags after someone stole them

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who dedicated his life to serving the nation needs help from his community.

Someone reportedly broke into Eric Robertson's truck, in the Corbin Park neighborhood, Saturday night. His wife, Holly Robertson, said the thief made off with her husband's truck registration, insurance card, tools, a bluetooth speaker, and his military dog tags.

Not only does the criminal have access to personal information, but those identification tags are also sentimental.

Eric Robertson served in the United States Marine Corps, according to Holly Robertson. He wore those dog tags while fighting for our country in Iraq. He also had them on when he got married.

Now, those tags are gone.

He and his wife are pleading for their return. Holly Robertson said they want everything back, but those dog takes are the most important. She wants the thief to just put them in their mailbox, no questions asked.

If you have seen them or have a tip to help, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2019-20100143.

