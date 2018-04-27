Spokane Valley SWAT team arrests wanted suspect

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley SWAT team made an arrest of a suspect wanted for a warrant Thursday night after he refused to surrender to police.

48-year-old Sean J. O'Conner was wanted by law enforcement for two counts of possession of a controlled substance but wouldn't surrender to Spokane Valley Police deputies Thursday after they responded to a residence he was believed to be at.

O'Conner was believed to be inside of a residence in the 7000 block of E. 6th Ave. Several attempts to make contact with O'Conner through the deputies patrol vehicle's PA system O'Conner were unsuccessful.

Spokane Valley SWAT, the Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT), and Spokane Valley Fire Rescue Task Force members arrived at the residence to assist the deputies, as were SCOPE SIRT Team volunteers to help with traffic control in the area.

While O'Conner continued to ignore commands to peacefully surrender, a search warrant was requested and obtained for the residence.

SWAT team members implemented their tactical plan and made entry into the residence, where they took O'Conner into custody without injury.

O'Conner was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts), unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, and obstructing law enforcement.