Spokane Valley Sheriff's Office need help searching for missing 11-year-old

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 04:52 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 05:25 PM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies need help finding a missing 11-year-old, last seen on Monday morning.

Deputies are looking for Cynthia M. Hernandez, who was last seen leaving her home in the 600 block of S. Woodruff Road to walk to school.

She did not show up at school, and her family alleges that this is highly unusual for her.

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Office describes her as five-foot-four inches tall, 180 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing glasses. She was wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and a black backpack when she was last seen.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

