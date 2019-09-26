Spokane Valley shed completely lost to early morning fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A shed was completely burned near a Spokane Valley home early Thursday morning.
Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the fire near E. 4th Avenue and S. McDonald Road around 3:30 a.m.
The shed was separated from the house, which was not damaged by flames.
Fire crews said there was no power running to the shed and have not determined a cause of the fire.
Crews quickly extinguished and mopped up the scene.b
Previous Story
WATCH: Spokane Fire discusses keeping homeless community warm as cold weather moves in
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Answering your questions about Marysville's approach to homelessness
- Free fun things for the family this weekend in Spokane
- Columbia River closed to salmon and steelhead fishing
- Washington State Patrol buying hybrid SUVs
- Washington joins other states in flavored vaping ban
- 3 arrested for driving hemp through Idaho given probation