Spokane Valley shed completely lost to early morning fire

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 06:15 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 07:00 AM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A shed was completely burned near a Spokane Valley home early Thursday morning. 

Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the fire near E. 4th Avenue and S. McDonald Road around 3:30 a.m. 

The shed was separated from the house, which was not damaged by flames. 

Fire crews said there was no power running to the shed and have not determined a cause of the fire. 

Crews quickly extinguished and mopped up the scene.b 

