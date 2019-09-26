Spokane Valley shed completely lost to early morning fire

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A shed near a Spokane Valley home was completely lost in an early morning fire.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A shed near a Spokane Valley home was completely lost in an early morning fire.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A shed was completely burned near a Spokane Valley home early Thursday morning.

Spokane Valley Fire crews responded to the fire near E. 4th Avenue and S. McDonald Road around 3:30 a.m.

The shed was separated from the house, which was not damaged by flames.

Fire crews said there was no power running to the shed and have not determined a cause of the fire.

Crews quickly extinguished and mopped up the scene.b