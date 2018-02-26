Spokane Valley schools issue statement due to social media threat

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Administrators from three different Spokane Valley school districts are addressing concerns about a social media post going viral that reportedly threatens a "valley high school."

According to officials with Central Valley, West Valley, and East Valley and Law Enforcement, the post is not about a school in our area.

The post has spread across the nation online and was causing concern in Spokane prompting authorities to investigate it.

School leaders say it's important that you contact law enforcement and your school district if you ever have questions or concerns about a potential school threat.

The Central Valley School District posted this statement earlier today:

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.