Spokane Valley robbery suspect armed with knife gives up after employees show their own

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in progress, only to arrive to find the suspect sitting on the floor of the business.

The suspect, 22-year-old Jonathan L. Epperson, told deputies he was armed with a knife and intended to rob the store, but two employees had their own knives and he surrendered.

The incident happend at Country Homes Power on E. Sprague Avenue on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

According to SCSO, Epperson entered the store with a hoodie covering his head and holding a knife in his hand. He reportedly pointed the knife toward the employees, demanded money and threatened to stab them. Both employees stood up to defend themselves and pulled knives from their own pockets.

SCSO said Epperson stood with a shocked look on his face and then followed the employees' commands to get on the ground and put the knife away.

When asked to explain what happened, Epperson said, "I wanted to steal their money, and I wanted to hurt them." When deputies asked why, Epperson said he wanted money and deserves it.

"They both stood up and pulled knives out of their pockets. I didn't expect that and realized I was probably going to lose, so I gave up and did what they told me to do," Epperson told deputies.

Epperson followed commands from authorities and was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery.

