Spokane Valley mother suffers head injury at Greenacres Park

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A day at the park ended with a trip to the hospital and a freighting head injury.

Heidi Spivey was left with nearly no time to react before being taken to the hospital to get 13 stitches on her head.

Spivey was at Greenacres Park in Spokane Valley on Monday afternoon where a disc golfer accidently overthrew his disc which then struck Spivey in the head.

Spivey was helped on scene by the Spokane Valley Fire Department before her family rushed her to the hospital.

Spivey's cousin, Carol Davidson, said Spivey is recovering well at home.

KXLY4 spoke to the Spokane Valley Parks and Recs office to see if any safety precaution would be taken to adjust how close the disc golf hole is to the playground at Greenacres Park.

Parks official Jeff Kleingartner said the city will look further into it and speak with some professional disc golfers to see if they can adjust the course at all.

As it sits now, the playground is surrounded by two disc golf holes which sit about ten feet away from the swings and play area.



