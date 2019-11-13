Spokane Valley mobile home destroyed in Wednesday morning fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a mobile home on fire around 5:30 Wednesday morning. The home, near Appleway Blvd. and Vista Rd., was a complete loss.
Everyone inside got out safe but crews say pets are unaccounted for. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced by the fire.
BREAKING: the mobile home at the top of Vista in Spokane Valley is a complete loss. Everyone inside made it out safely. The fire is out and firefighters are on standby for clean-up till investigators can arrive. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/1t9EKjTOQU— Caroline Flynn (@CarolineF_KXLY) November 13, 2019
Crews had Appleway Blvd. closed while they worked to get the flames out, but all lanes reopened around 7:00 a.m.
