Spokane Valley mobile home destroyed in Wednesday morning fire

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 07:06 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:35 AM PST

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a mobile home on fire around 5:30 Wednesday morning. The home, near Appleway Blvd. and Vista Rd., was a complete loss. 

Everyone inside got out safe but crews say pets are unaccounted for. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced by the fire. 

Crews had Appleway Blvd. closed while they worked to get the flames out, but all lanes reopened around 7:00 a.m. 

