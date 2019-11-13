Spokane Valley mobile home destroyed in Wednesday morning fire

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a mobile home on fire around 5:30 Wednesday morning. The home, near Appleway Blvd. and Vista Rd., was a complete loss.

Everyone inside got out safe but crews say pets are unaccounted for. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced by the fire.

BREAKING: the mobile home at the top of Vista in Spokane Valley is a complete loss. Everyone inside made it out safely. The fire is out and firefighters are on standby for clean-up till investigators can arrive. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/1t9EKjTOQU — Caroline Flynn (@CarolineF_KXLY) November 13, 2019

Crews had Appleway Blvd. closed while they worked to get the flames out, but all lanes reopened around 7:00 a.m.