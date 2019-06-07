Spokane Valley man wins big in World Series of Poker event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - A Spokane Valley man is heading home wealthier after an impressive finish in a World Series of Poker event in Las Vegas, Nev.

Evan Johnson, who plays poker locally at The Black Pearl on N. Pines Rd., won more than $86,000 by finishing 12th in the "BIG 50 - $500 No-Limit Hold'em" event.

However, Johnson will have to split his winnings with his poker club. He says players in his club earn points towards an end of the year pot. The winners then take that money to Las Vegas to play.

When asked if he knows what he wants to do with his winnings, Johnson said, "Not really. Probably pay off some bills. Save some for some fun stuff."

Johnson says he was one of more than 17,000 players in the BIG 50 event. After surviving three full days of play, he was one of 126 players remaining on Thursday.

He says seven remaining players will compete for the title on Friday.

So will Johnson come back to Las Vegas to compete in a World Series of Poker event again next year?

"Oh, definitely," he replied.

