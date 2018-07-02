Spokane Valley K9 unit arrests wanted felon
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley K9 unit arrested a wanted felon who tried to hide in an apartment in the 5000 block of E. Buckeye Friday evening.
Spokane County Deputies, assisted by a K9 unit, responded to a possible domestic violence incident at the residence.
Deputies learned the incident was just an argument, and not an assault. Deputies asked a female at the residence if 23-year-old Andreas M. Fields was inside, since he had an active felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant from burglary out for his arrest, and the residence was his last known address.
After getting permission to search the apartment, deputies, and the K9 unit, attempted to locate Fields.
K9 Bane alerted deputies to a closed door in the laundry room. Announcements to surrender went unanswered. Deputies tried to open the door, but could see Fields on the other side trying to keep the door closed. Deputies were able to open the door wide enough that K9 Bane could get through.
K9 Bane pulled Field from the shelf/table where he was hiding.
Fields was arrested and given medical attention before he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his felony warrant.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Kootenai Health patient concerned with hospital policy
- Miracle Monday: New program provides courage and hope at the hospital
- Local vet celebrates 105th birthday
- SLPD warns of suspicious male near City Park taking pictures of kids
- Fourth of July 2018: What you need to know about fireworks
- Police arrest man for alleged week-long crime spree