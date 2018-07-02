Spokane Valley K9 unit arrests wanted felon

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley K9 unit arrested a wanted felon who tried to hide in an apartment in the 5000 block of E. Buckeye Friday evening.

Spokane County Deputies, assisted by a K9 unit, responded to a possible domestic violence incident at the residence.

Deputies learned the incident was just an argument, and not an assault. Deputies asked a female at the residence if 23-year-old Andreas M. Fields was inside, since he had an active felony Washington State Department of Corrections warrant from burglary out for his arrest, and the residence was his last known address.

After getting permission to search the apartment, deputies, and the K9 unit, attempted to locate Fields.

K9 Bane alerted deputies to a closed door in the laundry room. Announcements to surrender went unanswered. Deputies tried to open the door, but could see Fields on the other side trying to keep the door closed. Deputies were able to open the door wide enough that K9 Bane could get through.

K9 Bane pulled Field from the shelf/table where he was hiding.

Fields was arrested and given medical attention before he was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his felony warrant.