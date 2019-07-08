Spokane Valley food festival returns this week

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Inland Northwest's food and drink celebration CRAVE! NW will be held July 11-13 at Spokane Valley CenterPlace.

The food festival is presented by the City of Spokane Valley. It is the largest culinary event in the Spokane area and is dedicated to uplifting the culinary scene in the area.

The event is as an outdoor experience where guests can walk around and get small bite/samples and enjoy main event meals.

The event features a variety of restaurants, wineries, and breweries from the Inland Northwest. The full list of "tastemakers" is available here. All events are ages 21 and older and take place outdoors, rain or shine.

Participants can pay per event they attend, or choose from two package deals.

The events include:

Seafood Bash- Thursday, July 11th 6-9 P.M. $85

The event features a collection of fresh fish, shellfish, and all things seafood.

Fire and Smoke- Friday, July 12th 6-9 P.M. $75

This "BBQ extravaganza" features live music from the Couer d'Alene tribe as well as food pairing with craft beers, wine, and cocktails.

Grand Tasting & Stage Demos- Saturday, July 13th 1-4 P.M. $40

Sample food from purveyors, wineries, breweries, and distilleries in this outdoor walk around event. There are also three stage showcases- the Spokesman-Review Northwest Passages main stage National Chef forum, the Outdoor stage with Top Chef contestants, and the Grand Stage with distillers mixing cocktails.

The Spokesman-Review Northwest Passages Main Stage includes a programming event focused on women in the culinary industry. It features Iron Chef America contestant Anita Lo, Joanna James, a filmmaker who created a documentary about the struggles women face in the culinary industry, and Mareya Ibraham, "The Fit Foodie Chef".

VIP tickets include a meet and greet with Anita Lo, food samples from the chefs cookbooks, and a copy of Mareya Ibrahm's cookbook Eat Like You Give a Fork.

Gluten Free Living Class- Saturday, July 13th 3-4 P.M $40

This course taught by award-winning author and gluten free blogger K.S. Brooks aims to help those who are thinking of going gluten free but don't know where to start. Brooks offers expertise on how to shop, eat, socialize, and travel while living a gluten free lifestyle.

Foods From Around the World- Saturday, July 13th 6-9 P.M. $80

Saturday's evening meal features global food flavors paired with wines, beers, and cocktails. There is also live entertainment provided by local Latin dance band Milonga.

This event includes free admission to the after party by the falls. ($5 to only attend the party). The after party features a no-host bar, desserts, and live music under the stars with Buffalo Jones.

On the way out of CRAVE! NW guests can stop by the wine and spirits store, all proceeds benefit the Wishing Star Foundation. Crave! also benefits Second Harvest Inland Northwest.

