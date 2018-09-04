News

Spokane Valley Fire Dept. celebrates man's 37-year-long career

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department is recognizing Battalion Chief Stan Cooke as he retires after 37 years with SVFD. 

In a Facebook post, SVFD highlighted his accomplishments, which included service as a firefighter, dispatcher, paramedic, lieutenant, and battalion chief.

Cooke was assigned to several different fire stations during his career. His final assignment was with Valley 22, in the Greenacres neighborhood. He oversaw East Battalion on "C Shift."

His final shift was Sunday, August 26. 

