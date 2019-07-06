Spokane Valley Fire Department enjoys quiet holiday

Fireworks display. Quiet 4th of July for Spokane fire departments Quiet 4th of July for Spokane fire departments

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Most firefighters don't have the luxury of taking off work on the 4th of July, but in Spokane Valley, there isn't much work to be done anyway.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department says it received just six calls yesterday following the trend from recent years.

Spokane Valley Fire Communication Director Julie Happy says there were just two brush fire calls over the last two days and even those were still very minor.

In fact, this has been a common trend on the 4th for the last few years.

Happy says the department only received about three calls in 2017 and just one brush fire call last year.

Fireworks have been illegal in parts of Spokane County for 27 years now, and Assistant Fire Marshall of Spokane Valley Bob Clifford said it has made a major impact.

"It's dropped off drastically, we still get injuries from people lighting off fireworks, but it's not as many people going into the ER as it was before," Clifford said.

Clifford says about 80 percent of the calls they receive are medical related.

There was a common trend among fire stations in the area as Spokane's district eight reports zero fire related calls from the 4th of July.

