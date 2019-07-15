No one injured in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Sunday at around 4 p.m. Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 13500 block of East Heroy Ave.
Spokane Valley Fire Department sent six units to contain the fire. First responders contained the fire to the rear of the home and attic.
There were two adults, one dog, and several cats displaced by the fire. Red Cross will be helping them.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Level 3 evacuation issued for people living near Mattawa fire
- Spokane City Council to vote on adding dental clinic to East Central Community Center
- CDA Air Expo returns for the first time in five years
- No one injured in Spokane Valley house fire
- Vacant Garden Motel building near downtown CDA catches fire
- SPD investigating shooting in downtown Spokane's central bar district