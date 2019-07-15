News

No one injured in Spokane Valley house fire

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 06:35 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 07:57 PM PDT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Sunday at around 4 p.m. Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 13500 block of East Heroy Ave.

Spokane Valley Fire Department sent six units to contain the fire. First responders contained the fire to the rear of the home and attic. 

There were two adults, one dog, and several cats displaced by the fire. Red Cross will be helping them. 

