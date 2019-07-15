No one injured in Spokane Valley house fire

Spokane Valley Fire Department A house caught fire in Spokane Valley, damaging the rear and attic spaces.

Spokane Valley Fire Department A house caught fire in Spokane Valley, damaging the rear and attic spaces.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Sunday at around 4 p.m. Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 13500 block of East Heroy Ave.

Spokane Valley Fire Department sent six units to contain the fire. First responders contained the fire to the rear of the home and attic.

There were two adults, one dog, and several cats displaced by the fire. Red Cross will be helping them.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.