Spokane Valley man shot at girlfriend during fight, deputies say

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to multiple 911 calls for an argument, a gunshot, and a reckless driver.

Deputies arrived in the area of E. Valleyway and N. Bolivar where they found a man, later identified as 28-year-old Michael A. Briseno, sitting on the porch of a home.

A witness explained he heard a “commotion” outside and what sounded like a gunshot. When he looked outside, he said he saw Briseno standing in the middle of Valleyway. He watched Briseno approach the front door of the home, ring the doorbell and yell for help. Briseno said he had shot a car and that he had a gun, which he placed under the doormat on the porch. Briseno put a backpack down and asked for 911 to be called as he sat down where he waited for deputies to arrive.

Deputies found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of her car bleeding. She told them she had been shot. She was given medical treatment for several small cuts to both her arms, but nothing deputies identified as a gunshot wound was found.

During a medical assessment, it was determined the cuts to her arms were likely caused by windshield glass shattering when Briseno shot at her.

The victim said she had been dating Briseno for the last few years, and he began to be physically abusive about one year ago.

Sunday, she picked him up from work and said he began yelling at her as she drove. She said she pulled over to the side of Valleyway and got out of the car. When Briseno got out as well, she jumped back in and tried to drive away, but she said Briseno got back inside and grabbed her arm. Then, she said Briseno got out of the vehicle and sat on the hood, forcing her to stay there.

She pulled forward a little and applied the brakes hard, causing Briseno to fall off the hood to the ground. Briseno stood up, faced the vehicle, and drew the pistol he wore on his hip. The woman said when she saw the gun, she immediately ducked as Briseno fired. She put the car in reverse and backed up quickly, stopping down the block.

Deputies found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the windshield of the woman's car. They also found what appeared to be fragments of a bullet lodged in the driver’s seat headrest, next to an apparent bullet hole.

Briseno told deputies the woman had tried to run him over and dragged him with the car. He said he feared for his life and that he wasn’t aiming at the victim, but for the engine in order to disable the vehicle.

Deputies said the injuries observed on Briseno were not consistent with being dragged or struck by a car. There was also no evidence that suggested Briseno was in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm.

Briseno was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Assault 1st Degree (DV).

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the situation.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.