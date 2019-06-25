Spokane Valley City Council candidate charged with DUI

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A candidate for Spokane Valley City Council has been charged with driving under the influence, according to authorities.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Al Merkel crashed his car into boulders at a home near Ella Road and E. Indiana Ave in Spokane Valley on May 4.

Deputies contacted Merkel a few blocks away near E. Indiana Avenue and N. Park Rd. Merkel was detained by deputies, who said they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Deputies said Merkel declined to answer questions, but was otherwise cooperative. They contacted his lawyer during the incident.

Merkel took a breathalyzer and blew a .12, deputies said. Accorrding to SCSO, the property owner did not want to press charges for the damage done to their property.

Merkel faces a DUI charge, which is a misdemeanor.

