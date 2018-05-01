Spokane Transit Authority offers solutions to avoid Bloomsday traffic, downtown parking

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Transit offers solutions to get people to and from Bloomsday on Sunday without having to deal with heavy traffic or searching for parking spaces in Downtown Spokane.

Spokane Transit says, with an STA Bloomsday Pass that can be purchased in advance here, riders can enjoy unlimited bus rides all day.

Four "Bloomsday Express Shuttle Lots" are available at Northtown Mall, Spokane Valley Mall, Ferris High School, and EWU in Cheney.

STA says buses board from 6:20 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Riders will be dropped off on 1st Avenue between Post and Stevens.

Return trips will board from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., loading on 1st Avenue between Post and Stevens.

