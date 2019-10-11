Spokane to Mount Spokane bus service returns

Photo by Emma Paillex

SPOKANE, Wash. - No need to worry about gas money with the return of a bus service to Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park.

The service will transport guests from Spokane to the mountain.

Every Saturday, starting on Dec. 28, a 55-passenger bus with equipment storage will shuttle all ski and snowboarders, above the age of 12, up to the mountain and back from two to three locations in Spokane.

The bus service will run all the way through to Mar. 7, 2020.

Tickets, per day, will be available online at www.mtspokane.com.