Spokane to celebrate annual menorah lighting at Riverfront Park on Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the community are invited to join Chabad of Spokane County for the annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting celebration on Monday evening.

The event will be begin at 5:30 p.m. near the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park.

Attendees will honor public dignitaries and have the opportunity to enjoy live music, hot chocolate and coffee, as well as a Chanukah Gelt drop from a fire truck.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Chanukah celebrates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple. This year, Chanukah began at nightfall on December 22 and continues through nightfall on December 30.

Learn more about the Spokane menorah lighting event, click here.

RELATED: 101 Things to Do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season

RELATED: Answers to burning Hanukkah questions