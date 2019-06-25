Spokane Symphony announces its newest conductor

Spokane Symphony Orchestra British conductor James Lowe will be the eighth conductor in the Spokane Symphony's 74-year history.

Spokane Symphony Orchestra British conductor James Lowe will be the eighth conductor in the Spokane Symphony's 74-year history.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, the Spokane Symphony Orchestra announced its newest conductor.

James Lowe will be the eighth Music Director and Conductor in the Symphony's 74-year history.

The Symphony conducted an international search spanning over two years, sorting through 188 global applicants, as well as inviting five applicants to conduct and work with the orchestra for a week.

“I've traveled the world, and I've worked in many different cities. It is incredibly rare to find an organization that has all the stars aligned: the superb musicianship of the players, the wonderful hall, the energetic and entrepreneurial management, and the support of a loyal and engaged public are all rare elements in themselves – to find them all in one orchestra is hugely exciting,” Lowe said. “I feel like a kid in a sweets shop.”

When asked about his goals with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra, Lowe expressed a strong desire to engage with the greater public and younger audiences. In addition, he hopes to craft more focused programs, making performances that follow themes and musical ideas.

Lowe was born in Nottingham, the home of Robin Hood, in his words. He began his musical career as a viola student, before studying music at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He conducted the Nottingham Youth Orchestra, Edinburgh Contemporary Music Ensemble, and the Prussian Chamber Orchestra, as well as serving as the Artistic Director of the Hallé Harmony Youth Orchestra.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.