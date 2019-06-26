Spokane summer youth program proves to be an overwhelming success

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On June 13, the City of Spokane launched the Summer Youth Card program. By the end of the month, they are nearly out of cards, from their initial order of 4,000.

The Summer Youth Card gives K-12 students within the Spokane Public School district access to free and unlimited STA bus rides around Spokane, and free skate rentals at the Numerica Skate Ribbon downtown.

According to the city, the program has been an overwhelming success, as over 13,000 rides have been taken using the cards. It works in tandem with the other free summer programs available around town – which include public swimming pools, libraries, public skate parks and more.

“It's reducing the transportation barrier for youth, and connecting them with libraries, parks, recreation and community programming,” said Spokane Mayor David Condon.

The cards are distributed from all six of the Spokane Public Libraries.

Currently, the city is placing another order for 2,000 more cards to help restock all the cards that have been checked out.

