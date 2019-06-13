Spokane students can now get free summer bus pass
SPOKANE, Wash. - A free summer bus service will be available for Spokane students on Thursday.
In April, the Spokane City Council approved the "Summer Youth Card" pilot program. The service allows District 81 students to ride the STA bus system for free and access all free city services during the summer.
“The goal is to drive demand for, and break down barriers to, accessing City services. Joint marketing will help drive awareness. Access to public transportation services will help make access to City events and services more convenient and drive use,” the initial proposal read.
The Summer Youth Card will be available for students from June 13-September 15 and will be provided to students at Spokane Public Libraries.
