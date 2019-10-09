Spokane sees record-breaking snowfall Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than three inches of snowfall were recorded at the Spokane International Airport on Tuesday alone.

The 3.3 inches of official accumulation shattered the previous snowfall record for that day, according to the National Weather Service. The previous most snowfall on October 8 was just a trace, back in 1981.

The snowfall caused several downed trees around Spokane's South Hill and power outages all over the region. As of 3:00 a.m., more than 30,000 Avista customers were in the dark, as well as about 3,500 Inland Power & Light customers.

Snowfall continued well past midnight, meaning we could be headed for another record-breaking day Wednesday.

