Spokane schools name new elementary principal of the year



Congratulations go out to Spokane's newest elementary principal of the year, Sue Unruh.

In a surprise announcement at her school, Arlington elementary, in the Hillyard area, the Spokane Elementary School Principals Association named Sue Unruh the Dick Stannard Distinguished Elementary Principal of the Year for 2018.

The award, named for a much-loved Spokane Public Schools principal who passed away in 1996, honors a Spokane elementary principal who shows purposeful leadership, excels at instructional leadership and resource development, and possesses exemplary interpersonal skills. Principals are nominated by their peers.

Her nominators described Sue, who has been Arlington's principal for eleven years, as “a leader who does whatever it takes to get the job done.” Sue provides differentiated support to help all staff feel a strong sense of community and purpose to educate all students. She takes time to help new teachers reach their highest potential while also supporting veteran teachers. Staff appreciate the time she takes to meet their individual needs. Sue manages the people in her building to make sure that students are safe, happy, and are growing academically to meet standards.