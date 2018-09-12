Spokane's smokestacks light up for hunger

September is Hunger Action Month and Second Harvest is teaming up with "Team up Against Hunger" to turn the Stacks at Spokane's Steam Plant Square orange. Tonight from 5:30 to 6:30, they'll be a special lighting ceremony at the Steam Plant. Local city leaders will be there to kick things off and remind citizens that there are many people in our community who don't get enough to eat each day. Also at tonight's gathering, Chef Laurent from Post Falls restaurant Fleur de Sel. He is debuting on the Food Network Show “Guy’s Grocery Games” tomorrow night. Chef Laurent is an ambassador for Second Harvest, who teaches cooking classes to people in need at no cost. He designated the prize money from Guy’s Grocery Games to Second Harvest. No spoiler here, you will have to wait for the episode to see if he won!