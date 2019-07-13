Spokane's historic Garland Theater up for sale

SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of the Garland Theater has announced her retirement, putting the business up for sale after 20 years of ownership.

Owner Katherine Fritchie posted the historic theater on BizBuySell.com for $415,000. Though the business is for sale, Fritchie plans to remain owner of the building.

Currently, the business brings in a cash flow of $115,000 a year, with a rent payment of $10,850 a month.



