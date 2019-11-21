Spokane's first Texas Roadhouse is now hiring
SPOKANE, Wash. - The first Texas Roadhouse in Spokane is getting close to opening.
The restaurant, which is located at 7611 N. Division Street, is looking to hire a variety of positions ahead of its January opening.
According to online listings, the restaurant is looking to hire managers, hosts, servers, cooks, bakers and dishwashers. A full list of open positions can be found here.
Texas Roadhouse, which has a location in Coeur d'Alene, is known for their steaks, ribs and fresh-baked bread.
