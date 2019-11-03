Spokane's candidates working until last second to get your vote

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - With Spokane's general election just three days away, mayoral candidates were determined on Saturday, working up until the last second to get your vote.

Both Ben Stuckart and Nadine Woodward spent the day going door-to-door, making phone calls and handing out signs.

"At this point you're just exhausted," said Stuckart. "You're trying to make sure everyone gets out and votes."

"It feels great, three days left, it's been a long seven months, I'll tell you that," said Woodward.

Woodward spent her time doorbelling around the Comstock Park neighborhood. She says, over the next few days, she'll continue to go door-to-door.

Both candidates say it's been a long road to Election Day, but they're ready.

County-wide, as of November 1, only nearly 23 percent of ballots have been returned.

"We're kind of pushing people, kind of reminding them to put their ballots in," Woodward said.

They've talked to as many voters as they can.

"Knocked on over 20,000 doors and now, it's just getting out the vote," Stuckart said.

Though, they've been on this campaign for months, every day until the last, they're pushing for what they want.

"I worked in city government. You really need somebody on January 1 that can be ready to lead on day one," Stuckart said.

"We have a lot of good things going on for Spokane, but the direction on some of our challenges that city council has taken, I don't agree with," Woodward said.

