Spokane restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri show

SPOKANE, Wash. - World-renowned chef Guy Fieri is featuring a Spokane restaurant on this season's premier of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Fieri takes a cross-country road trip to visit some of America's best restaurants each year. According to a Facebook post by Ruins, he filmed part of his episode at Ruins earlier this year.

The Food Network show airs Friday, September 21.

Ruins is located on 825 North Monroe Street, near the courthouse. The restaurant offers craft cocktails with a rotating menu of creative and eclectic bar fare.