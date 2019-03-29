Spokane restaurant's chef will compete on Food Network show

Ruins

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane chef will be in the national spotlight during an appearance of Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games.

Ruins Restaurant and Bar announced on social media that their chef will compete in the television show May 8, 2019. Guy's Grocery Games is a reality show hosted by Guy Fieri. Chefs compete in elimination challenges that test their skills as they make their way through store aisles.

This is not the first time Ruins has been part of one of Fieri's shows.

Last September, Ruins was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Ruins is located on 825 North Monroe Street near the Spokane Arena. The restaurant offers craft cocktails with a rotating menu of creative and eclective bar fare.

