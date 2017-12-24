Spokane restaurant offers free Christmas Eve brunch for veterans
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane restaurant is celebrating Christmas and honoring veterans by providing a free meal for them on Christmas Eve.
The Blackbird Tavern and Kitchen will host a free brunch for past and active duty veterans and their immediate family members from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Reservations are required and space is limited. You can make a reservation by calling 509-381-2473.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Police investigating bank robbery at north Spokane Albertson's
- Spokane restaurant offers free Christmas Eve brunch for veterans
- Idaho man shares warning about Craigslist scam
- Firefighters assaulted by homeowner while responding to house fire
- Rathdrum man awaiting sentencing to spend holidays in jail
- Spokane Police arrest lower South Hill murder suspect