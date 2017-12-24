News

Spokane restaurant offers free Christmas Eve brunch for veterans

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 06:28 PM PST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 06:28 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane restaurant is celebrating Christmas and honoring veterans by providing a free meal for them on Christmas Eve. 

The Blackbird Tavern and Kitchen will host a free brunch for past and active duty veterans and their immediate family members from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Reservations are required and space is limited. You can make a reservation by calling 509-381-2473.

Copyright 2017 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS