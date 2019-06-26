Spokane Resource Center given $1.7M grant to help families in poverty

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee announced $5.8 million in grants on Wednesday to fight poverty in Washington state. The Spokane Workforce Development Area is one of four areas to receive a grant, valued at $1.7 million.

The Economic Security for All (EcSA) grants will support organizations in four local Workforce Development Areas throughout Washington who are developing plans and sustainable activities to improve the lives of families to above 200 percent of federal poverty level.

The federal poverty level for a family of two was $16,240 in 2017.

The expected outcome for the Spokane Workforce Development Area is to move 250 families out of poverty. EcSA Spokane will build upon ongoing collaborative efforts that recently led to the creation of the Spokane Resource Center. This model plans to serve families in West Central, Downtown, East Central and parts of Northeast Spokane.

People experiencing poverty are expected to be a big part in the design and implementation of the local poverty reduction systems. Their first-hand experience provides a perspective that will be incorporated into the implementation details on financial and personal stability.

“ The root cause of poverty can be different for each person,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine. “That’s why we’re taking an inclusive approach by joining forces with those experiencing it and the communities in which they live. This will give them the opportunity to share their stories and find practical solutions to get escape velocity out of poverty.”

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.