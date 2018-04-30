News

Spokane rent rises

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 12:07 PM PDT

A new national survey shows the cost of renting an apartment across the nation rose slightly last month, up 0.1% last month to an average cost of $1,185 for a one bedroom and up 0.6% for a two bedroom to $1,422. That's significantly higher than the average rent here in Spokane, which ranked 86th most expensive in the top 100 cities, with one and two bedroom apartments going for $700 and $900 respectively. What is interesting to note, however, is that price is up significantly for Spokane. It's an increase of 9.4% for a one bedroom over this time last year.

 

