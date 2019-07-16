Spokane ranks in the Top 40 cities for quick vacation getaways

Hotwire That's 'quickie' as in 'quick vacation getaway,' just so we're clear.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A survey by Hotwire shows that 90% of Americans prefer short getaways over longer vacations, with Millennials pushing that trend even further. Not only do younger travelers like shorter trips, they also tend to book trips at the last minute, opting for fun and spontaneous getaways.

According to the survey, 84% of respondents between the ages of 23 and 38 have booked a trip one week before departure, and 40% have booked the same day.

Hotwire analyzed more than 10,000 data points across 250 cities to create the ‘America's Best Cities for a Quickie Index.' Factors include Best Bang for Your Buck (20% of the ranking), Ease of Arrival (20%) and Things to Do (60%). With this, they ranked four categories of top ten cities — from metropolises with 600,000+ residents to small towns with under 150,000.

Spokane ranked number 10 on the Small Town Favorites list (population 299,999 – 150,000). It's last place on the list, but keep in mind that these are the top 40 cities in the country! Spokane ranks alongside Austin, Albuquerque and Monterey in other categories.

America's Best Cities for a Quickie — Top 40 Major Metropolises

(Population: 600,000+) Mid-Size Must-Sees

(Population: 599,999–300,000) Small Town Favorites

(Population: 299,999–150,000) Itty Bitty Cities

(Population: <150,000) 1. Las Vegas, NV 1. Atlanta, GA 1. Orlando, FL 1. Newport Beach, CA 2. Los Angeles, CA 2. Miami, FL 2. Richmond, VA 2. Branson, MO 3. San Diego, CA 3. Tampa, FL 3. Boise, ID 3. Charleston, SC 4. Houston, TX 4. St. Louis, MO 4. Salt Lake City, UT 4. Sarasota, FL 5. Dallas, TX 5. New Orleans, LA 5. Reno, NV 5. Savannah, GA 6. Philadelphia, PA 6. Minneapolis, MN 6. Chattanooga, TN 6. Asheville, NC 7. New York, NY 7. Cincinnati, OH 7. Madison, WI 7. Palm Springs, CA 8. San Francisco, CA 8. Milwaukee, WI 8. Birmingham, AL 8. Santa Fe, NM 9. Washington, D.C. 9. Pittsburgh, PA 9. Springfield, MO 9. Wilmington, DE 10. Austin, TX 10. Albuquerque, NM 10. Spokane, WA 10. Monterey, CA

The categories used to rank the cities break down like this:

Best Bang for Your Buck (20%): High hotel demand Lowest average hotel daily rate Lowest airfare ticket price

(20%): Ease of Arrival (20%): Short flight time Short drive time Shortest distance from airport to city center

(20%): Things to Do (60%): Most number of bars and restaurants Most sites and attractions Least number of rainy days

"We love that people are becoming more flexible when it comes to booking travel, and that travelers are getting more comfortable with the idea that you don't have to plan in advance to save money, since the opposite is true!" said Neha Parikh, President of Hotwire.

Hotwire specializes in last-minute travel and has collaborated with 21 of its top destinations on the ‘America's Best' Index to create travel guides for travelers on quick getaways.