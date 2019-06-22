News

Spokane raised NASA astronaut Anne McClain returns to Earth on Monday

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 05:08 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:08 PM PDT

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION - Anne McClain will have accumulated 204 days on the International Space Station when she completes her mission on Monday.

Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, McClain is a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army, serving in over 216 combat mission as part of operation Iraqi freedom. In June of 2013, NASA selected McClain as part of Astronaut Group 21 upon her graduation from Naval Test Pilot School. 

On December 3rd 2018, McClain successfully launched aboard Soyuz MS-11 to the ISS. She performed her first spacewalk on March 22nd with Nick Hague.

McClain was set to make history in late march with Christina Koch, performing the first all-female space walk, but spacesuit sizing issues resulted in the extravehicular activity being reassigned to Hague and Koch. McClain conducted a second Spacewalk with David Saint-Jacques on April 8th. 

McClain has logged a total of 13 hours and 9 minutes of extravehicular activity, which is any activity outside of a spacecraft beyond the Earth's atmosphere. 

You can watch McClain and Saint-Jacques return to Earth on Monday on NASA TV's livestreams
Livestreams begin at 3:30 p.m. For farewells and hatch closure. Undocking from the ISS is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., the deorbit burn of the Soyuz spacecraft is scheduled at 9:55 p.m., and the landing is expected at 10:48 p.m. near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. 

