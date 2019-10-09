Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools will be back in session on Thursday, a spokesperson with the school district confirmed.

A fall snow storm dumped more than three inches over the Spokane area on Tuesday night, closing most schools and delaying others.

Unless drastic weather comes back overnight, school will be back in session said Brian Coddington, director of communications for SPS.

The district asks people to try and remove branches and debris from their sidewalks to help children get to school safely.

