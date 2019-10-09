Spokane Public Schools will be back in session on Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools will be back in session on Thursday, a spokesperson with the school district confirmed.
A fall snow storm dumped more than three inches over the Spokane area on Tuesday night, closing most schools and delaying others.
READ: School closures & delays for Wednesday, October 9
Unless drastic weather comes back overnight, school will be back in session said Brian Coddington, director of communications for SPS.
The district asks people to try and remove branches and debris from their sidewalks to help children get to school safely.
This story will be updated as more school openings and closures are confirmed.
