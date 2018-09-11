Spokane Public Schools to offer in-school flu shots
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools will offer in-school flu shots to students with parental consent this year.
The vaccination clinics will take place during the school day. According to Healthy Schools, the organization partnering with SPS to offer the flu shots, the vaccines will be administered by trained nurses at no cost to parents.
You’ll need your insurance card to register, but Healthy Schools says your child can still get vaccinated without insurance. You can find the registration here.
The following flyer recently went home to Spokane Public Schools parents, explaining the benefits of the no-cost flu shot clinics.
The Centers for Disease Control have recommended flu vaccination for all school-aged children since 2008. In 2010, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended everyone 6-months and older receive an influenza vaccine.
To read the CDC's recommendations for the 2018-2019 flu season, click here.
