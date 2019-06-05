Spokane Public Schools to offer free summer meals for students starting June 17

SPOKANE, Wash. - With nearly 60 percent of Spokane Public Schools students on free or reduced meal plans, the summer can be a tough time to access balanced and nutritious meals. To support their students and any child in need, the district will once again begin its Summer Meal Program, starting June 17th and running through August 16th. will begin on June 17.

The Summer Meal Program is a federally funded child nutrition program created to ensure that children in low-income areas can continue to receive meals during long school vacations.

"You can't argue the impact of this program," said SPS Nutrition Director Doug Wordell, "I've had parents come up to me and say we were struggling to make it month to month, but with the free meal program we were able to get our kids new clothes for the school year."

Meals are available to all children 18 years and younger. There is no registration or fee.

Children may come all or any days they wish.

Parents are encouraged to come with their children, but are asked to bring their own meals.

Also participating in the cause of ending childhood summer hunger is Second Harvest, which puts on mobile markets for fresh foods throughout the region and also supplies area food pantries. The markets are accessible to anyone, no proof of income or residency necessary.

"People can go to our food banks and meal sites and get food at no cost," said Julie Humphreys, a spokeswoman for Second Harvst, "its a great thing to know and we want to encourage people to do that. Sometimes its hard for people to reach out and seek help, but that is what we are here for."

Click here to find a list of summer meal sites, addresses and days of service for the school district's schedule.

Click here to go to Second Harvest's website.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.