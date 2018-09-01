Spokane Public Schools looking for help identifying arson suspects

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is asking for the public's help identifying four suspects in an arson incident at Finch Elementary School.

About 11:30 pm on Thursday, three of the suspects were captured on video throwing burning material against a school wall. Minutes later a second burning item was thrown onto the roof of an attached storage area starting a small fire.

The Spokane Fire Department responded and was able to contain the damage to the storage area. The school day was not interrupted.

SPS is working with Spokane fire arson investigators to solve the case, which is being investigated as a felony arson incident. Anyone with information about the arson is asked to contact SPS Campus Security at 354-7250 or SFD arson investigators at 625-7000.