News

Police investigate Ferris High School threats

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 08:18 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:14 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said there is no probable cause to arrest anyone in connection with threats reported online against some students at Ferris High School. 

Officer Rich Plunkett said additional officers will likely be at the school Monday though. A robocall went out to parents Sunday notifying them of the threats that focused on specific students, according to a Ferris High School parent who heard the message. 

That recording went on to say safety is of the utmost importance to Spokane Public Schools. 

Students, staff and parents should report any suspicious activity or threats to police immediately. 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS