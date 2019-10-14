Police investigate Ferris High School threats
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said there is no probable cause to arrest anyone in connection with threats reported online against some students at Ferris High School.
Officer Rich Plunkett said additional officers will likely be at the school Monday though. A robocall went out to parents Sunday notifying them of the threats that focused on specific students, according to a Ferris High School parent who heard the message.
That recording went on to say safety is of the utmost importance to Spokane Public Schools.
Students, staff and parents should report any suspicious activity or threats to police immediately.
