Spokane Public Schools host two free vaccination clinics for kids

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 11:17 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 17, 2018 11:17 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools is hosting two free vaccination clinics on Wednesday, September 19 at Shaw Middle School and Monday, September 24 at Lidgerwood Elementary School. 

Any child from any district is welcome to attend. 

 

Washington State Law requires that each child attending school be adequately immunized according to a schedule determined by the Washington State Board of Health. 

Parents and guardians are asked to complete a Certificate of Immunization (CIS) when they register their child for school. Parents must provide the month, day and year for the required immunizations. 

