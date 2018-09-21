Spokane Public Schools considers staffing changes to address budget shortfall

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane teachers just got pay raises that top 13 percent, but now the district says they may need to leave positions unfilled to pay for those raises, in the future.

It's the source of the money paying for this year's raises that complicated the district's budget. The state Supreme Court's McCleary decision ordered the state to fully fund K-12 public schools, which is required by Article IX of the Washington Constitution.

Spokane Public Schools got about $20.7 million for salaries this year from that decision.

But, according to the school district, that state money won't make up for the loss of local tax dollars over time.

You can see the changes in this chart detailing increases in state funding replaced by state-mandated decreases in local levy dollars.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

The district points to that deficit as reasoning to cut the number of employees by leaving some jobs unfilled, according to Spokane Public Schools Communication Director Brian Coddington.

"It's a situation where there are openings, does it make sense to refill those openings and that's whether you're a teacher or whether you're an administrator," Coddington said.

Spokane Education Association President Katy Henry said she's worried about how cuts would impact teachers and students.

"There are many other places they can look besides just cutting teachers," Henry said. "When you have committed, caring educators and staff working in buildings, that makes a difference in student's lives, oftentimes for the rest of their lives."

The district agreed that giving students a good education is the priority.

The questions now is how to pay for that education moving forward.

"There is more work to be done," Henry said.