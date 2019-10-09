No school Wednesday for Spokane Public School students
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools are canceled Wednesday.
An overnight storm brought more than three inches of snow in most areas and downed trees across the region. As of early Wednesday, more than 30,000 people across Spokane were without power.
Families are being notified now.
