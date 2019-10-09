News

No school Wednesday for Spokane Public School students

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 04:43 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 07:19 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools are canceled Wednesday.

An overnight storm brought more than three inches of snow in most areas and downed trees across the region. As of early Wednesday, more than 30,000 people across Spokane were without power. 

Families are being notified now. 

[RELATED: Fall snow storm puts thousands in the dark Wednesday morning]

[RELATED: Spokane sees record-breaking snowfall Tuesday]

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS