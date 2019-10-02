Spokane Public Library offering passes to Mobius Science Center

Spokane Public Library

SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking for somewhere to take the kids this weekend?

Starting Friday, the Spokane Public Library will offer passes to Mobius Science Center.

The Library announced it began offering passes to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in August.

The digital passes are available to all library card holders, and are good for one day’s admission to either the MAC or Mobius Science Center and Children’s Museum.

Each pass admits two adults and up to four children. They can be reserved up to 30 days in advance.

