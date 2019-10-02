Spokane Public Library offering passes to Mobius Science Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Looking for somewhere to take the kids this weekend?
Starting Friday, the Spokane Public Library will offer passes to Mobius Science Center.
The Library announced it began offering passes to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in August.
READ: Spokane Public Library now offering day passes to the MAC
The digital passes are available to all library card holders, and are good for one day’s admission to either the MAC or Mobius Science Center and Children’s Museum.
Each pass admits two adults and up to four children. They can be reserved up to 30 days in advance.
CLICK HERE to learn more.
Liberty Lake Police Department
Previous Story
$30,000 in damage done to Liberty Lake City equipment, police looking for suspects
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Next Story
Avista resolves power outage affecting over 3,000 customers
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Public Library offering passes to Mobius Science Center
- $30,000 in damage done to Liberty Lake City equipment, police looking for suspects
- Avista resolves power outage affecting over 3,000 customers
- Cougar Gold Cheese will hike up its prices
- Understanding how I-976 will impact the City of Spokane
- WSU Health Science Spokane begins expansion process