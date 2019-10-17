Spokane Public Library launching sensory-friendly story times

Gary Tamin/freeimages.com

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Library will soon launch sensory-friendly story times for children with autism spectrum disorder.

"Our team has received requests to create an inclusive environment for children on the spectrum and this is a great first step," said Andrew Chanse, executive director of Spokane Public Library. "We hope to expand programming opportunities from here and we are very grateful for our supportive partner organizations."

Story times will include a visual calendar for all children to understand the activities planned. Program supports will also be available at all six branches. Those include two weighted lap pads, a weighted blanket, a sensory weight lap pad, fidget spinners, as well as a sit-and-play balance chair.

Support resources were purchased through the Friends of the Spokane Public Library.

Additionally, Youth Services librarians recently received training from the ISAAC foundation, whose mission is to enhance the lives of friends and family touched by autism and other special needs through educational, emotional and financial support programs.

Sensory-friendly story times will begin on October 21.

