Spokane Pride: Everything you need to know

SPOKANE, Wash. - June is Pride Month and Spokane will celebrate with its annual Pride parade through downtown on Saturday.

This year marks 50 years since the police raids at the Stonewall Inn in New York. The Stonewall Riots were a turning point for the gay rights movement. Pride parades were held around the country to commemorate the anniversary of the riots.

Here's what you need to know ahead the of the festivities.

Pride Parade and Rainbow Festival

Spokane has held its annual Pride parade since 1992. This year's theme is "To Thrive, Not Just Survive," According to Out Spokane's website, it will "Continue the legacy of marching around downtown Spokane in memory of those who have fought for us to exist and to celebrate to beauty of our future."

The parade will run through downtown Spokane from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Road closures will be in place beginning at 10:30 a.m. Here's a look at the parade route:

The Spokane Pride Parade is tomorrow! Closures will start as early as 10:30. If you are planning on traveling downtown give yourself extra time. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/TzIPNPvMsu — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) June 7, 2019

The Rainbow Festival will begin immediately after the parade. The festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. There will be festival booths, entertainment, a teen zone and family area.

For those 21 and over, Nyne will host a Pride Bar from noon until 10 p.m.

From 6 - 10 p.m., everyone of all ages is invited to join in a dance party hosted by DJ Jewels.

The night will end with a Pride fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Other Pride Month Events

June 8

• Pride Breakfast at Nyne from 9 a.m. to noon.

• Gay Out the Globe Deck at the Blind Buck starting at 11 a.m.

• Kameron Michaels at the Pin starting at 7 and 10 p.m.

June 9

• Pride Brunch at the Blind Buck starting at 11 a.m.

• To Be Out Here screening at the Magic Lantern Theater starting at 3 p.m.

June 15

• Innovations High School GSA Fundraiser at Nyne starting at 6 p.m.

