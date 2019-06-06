Spokane Police terminate officer who violated department policies

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department terminated an officer Thursday following an Internal Affairs investigation.

Officer Nick Spolski's termination follows his arrest on domestic violence charges brought by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in December 2017.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested Spolski on November 30, 2017 after his girlfriend alleged he assaulted her more than once and was using surveillance equipment to spy onher through her cell phone.

According to court documents, Spolski's girlfriend claimed he had slapped and punched her in the face, and also kicked her when she was on the ground.

On February 4, 2019, a jury reached a not guilty verdict on all four counts of fourth-degree domestic violence against Spolski.

Spolksi was placed on adminstrative leave following the domestic violence assault allegations. SPD then began the IA investigation, which is standard procedure, to ensure department policies or procedures were not violated.

Spolksi was also placed on administrative leave while the investigation proceeded. The IA investigation determined Spolski violated department policies. SPD did not state what policies Spolski violated.

According to a release from SPD, was terminated Thursday following the end of the investigation.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.